University of Missouri Names New Dean of Agriculture College

The University of Missouri has named a North Carolina State University official as the next dean of its College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.

Missouri announced Thursday that Christopher Daubert will become dean on Aug. 1. He will replace Thomas Payne, who retired in December.

Daubert has been head of the Department of Food, Bioprocessing and Nutrition Sciences at North Carolina State since 2010.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Daubert is the fifth new dean hired by the university in 18 months. Deans also were hired for the School of Law, the College of Human Environmental Sciences, the College of Business and the College of Education.

Dean searches are underway for the College of Arts and Science and the College of Veterinary Medicine.