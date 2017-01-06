Students Invited to Participate in NDA’s Annual Poster Contest

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is once again asking kids to channel their creativity and enter this year’s poster contest highlighting the state’s ag industry. The contest, open to all Nebraska students in grades 1-6, is in its 14th year. This year’s theme is “Good Life. Great Roots.”

“The word ‘roots’ has many positive links to agriculture,” said NDA Director Greg Ibach. “From the nourishing roots of a plant, to defining who we are through our past and into our future, all of us are rooted in some way to agriculture.”

The poster contest is divided into three age categories: first and second grade students; third and fourth grade students; and fifth and sixth grade students. The deadline to submit entries is March 1, 2017.

Since agriculture is Nebraska’s number one industry, NDA will announce the winners of the poster contest during National Ag Week, March 19-25, 2017. National Ag Week highlights the diversity of agriculture and celebrates the food, feed and fuel that farmers and ranchers provide every day.

“This contest is a great opportunity for students to be creative and to share what agriculture means to them,” said Ibach. “It’s also gives teachers a chance to talk about where food comes from and the effort, skill and care it take to produce it.”

NDA will feature winning entries on its website and in promotional materials and publications.

Contest rules and official entry forms are available online at www.nda.nebraska.gov/kids. For more information, contact Christin Kamm at (402) 471-6856 or by email at christin.kamm@nebraska.gov.