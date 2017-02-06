(Audio) Robert Keith Clements To Replace State State Senator Bill Kintner In District 2

click on news/podcasts tab above to hear swearing in of Clements)

Governor Pete Ricketts today named Robert Keith Clements to replace Bill Kintner as the state senator fro District 2.

Clements is a businessman/banker for American Exchange Bank of Elmwood.

Ricketts said he interviewed 10 applicants personally. At least 35 people applied for the position.

Clements will finish out Kintner’s term, serving until January 2019. He would be eligible to run for another four-year term after that.

Kintner resigned last month following controversies involving his using a state laptop to engage in cybersex with a woman he met online and retweeting a Twitter post that appeared to make light of sexual assault.

District 2 includes Cass County and parts of Sarpy and Otoe Counties.