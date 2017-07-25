(Ohio State Looks For Better Finish To Season

At many places an 11-2 record and a spot in the National Semifinals is good enough, but that’s not the case at Ohio State. After finding a way to sneak into the national semifinals with its overtime victory over Michigan, Ohio State was embarrassed by Clemson 31-0. Head coach Urban Meyer vowed he wouldn’t stand for that type of loss and went out and made changes to his staff. While that loss cut deep Meyer says its now in the past.

After Kevin Wilson was fired as head coach at Indiana, Meyer tabbed him to run the Buckeye offense. Wilson will have plenty of tools to work with as eight starters return including quarterback JT Barrett who last year accounted for more than 3,300 yards and 35 touchdowns. Ohio State averaged 39 ppg last year, but hopes to generate more big plays this season.

Defensively eight starters are back including defensive end Tyquan Lewis who had eight sacks last year and linebacker Jerome Baker is the team’s top returning tackler. Ohio State is also adding in the best recruiting class in the nation for the second year in a row. Five incoming players were listed tops at their position by at least one recruiting service and seven of their 21 recruits were rated five star. On paper it would appear Ohio State has an excellent chance to make its third trip back to the CFB Playoffs in four years and make amends for last year’s collapse against Clemson.