North American Tractor, Combine Sales Rise in April

Canadian retail sales of large four-wheel drive tractors jumped nearly 120 percent in April compared to one year ago, according to numbers released this week by AEM.

In addition, Canadian retail sales of farm tractors over 100HP rose by 19 percent, and self-propelled combines were up approximately 26 percent.

Meanwhile, U.S. retail sales of farm tractors rose by 7 percent, but sales of large four-wheel drive tractors were down a a bit compared to one year ago. Sales of farm tractors under 40HP rose 10.9 percent in April.