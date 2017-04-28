NE Women Selected As Regional Winner In Monsanto’s America’s Farmers Mom of the Year Program

Today, Monsanto and the American Agri-Women named five regional winners of the America’s Farmers Mom of the Year program. These regional winners represent the important and continually evolving role that women play in American farms, families, rural communities and the agriculture industry. April 28 through May 10, America has the opportunity to vote for this year’s National Mom of the Year by visiting AmericasFarmers.com.

The regional winners were nominated by those close to them who see their commitment to their families, communities and farms each and every day. To honor these efforts, each of the five regional winners will receive $2,000 to direct to an eligible nonprofit organization of her choice in her community, as well as $3,000 for her personal use.