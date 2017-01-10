NE Recognized for Student Involvement in Farm Bureau at American Farm Bureau Convention

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation (NFBF) was recognized at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 2017 Annual Convention for its performance in membership achievement and implementation of outstanding programs serving Farm Bureau members in 2016.

Nebraska earned its first President’s and New Horizon Award. The President’s Award is presented for meeting membership quota and demonstrated superiority in the Awards for Excellence categories. The New Horizon Award focuses on the state Farm Bureau with the most innovative new programs. Nebraska Farm Bureau was honored for its development of The Crew, a program designed to engage Farm Bureau student members through social media. Farm Bureau.

“We are very honored to receive these recognitions,” Steve Nelson NFBF president said Jan. 9. “The New Horizon Award was especially nice because Nebraska Farm Bureau places high priority on training the next generation of agriculture leaders as part of our strategic plan. In coordination with NFBF student membership, The Crew is provided as an added benefit of being a student member and an opportunity to gain hands on agriculture communication experience. We are proud of this program and the growth it has shown,” Nelson said.

Nebraska was also recognized in all of the Awards of Excellence categories. The Awards of Excellence is given to state Farm Bureaus that demonstrate outstanding achievements in six program areas: Education and Outreach; Leadership Development; Member Benefits; Membership Initiatives; Policy Development and Implementation; and Public Relations and Communications.

Nebraska was also one of 32 State Farm Bureaus recognized for receiving the Apex Award. The Apex Award is given to state Farm Bureaus that have increased total contributions to the American Farm Bureau Foundation by 10 percent or more over the previous year. The Foundation supports agriculture literacy across the nation. The American Farm Bureau Federation’s 2017 Annual Convention & IDEAg Trade Show is from Jan. 7-10.