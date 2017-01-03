NE Rancher/Farmer Panel to Discuss Generational Transition Planning at Upcoming Meetings

Transferring a family ranching or farming operation to the next generation or to a new family is necessary to ensure family farms and ranches remain viable in the future, however it is a challenging process to accomplish successfully. Advance planning, consideration, and communication can help ensure the transition is accepted by family members while maintaining the viability of the family operation. No family operation is the same and there is no cookie-cutter transition plan that will work for everyone. Several respected Nebraska ranchers and farmers have agreed to share their experiences with generational transitions at three meetings across the state. Pamela Olson is an experienced estate planner that also plans to share some advice with the group at each location. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about transition plans that are in place. Plenty of time will be given to answer questions from the audience. The meetings will be held from 9:30 A.M. until 3:30 P.M. local time on the following dates: Monday, January 9, 2017 at the Panhandle Research Extension Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska; Monday, January 23, 2017 at the West Central Research Extension Center in North Platte, Nebraska; and Monday, January 30, 2017 at the Peppermill Restaurant in Valentine, Nebraska.

The registration fee is $15 and it includes lunch. Walk-ins are welcome, but registrations are requested one week in advance for meal counts. You can register by contacting Shelly Kelly, email – shelly@sandhillstaskforce.org, call/text – 308-214-0065.

This meeting is sponsored by the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition, the Sandhills Task Force, the University of Nebraska – Lincoln Extension Service, the Nebraska Environmental Trust, and the World Wildlife Fund.