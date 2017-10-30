Listen live to 107.9 the Bull Subdistrict C1-4 Volleyball Logan View vs. Fort Calhoun 4:30pm, Tekamah-Herman vs. Arlington 5:30pm & West Point-Beemer vs. FC/LV winner 6:30pm

Subdistrict C1-4 @ Fremont High Logan View, Tekamah-Herman, West Point-Beemer, Arlington, Fort Calhoun Subdistrict C1-6 @ Columbus High North Bend Central, Aquinas Catholic, Columbus Lakeview, Scotus, David City Subdistrict C2-2 @ Pender BRLD, Oakland-Craig, Homer,[...]
Subdistrict C1-4 @ Fremont High Logan View, Tekamah-Herman, West Point-Beemer, Arlington, Fort Calhoun Subdistrict C1-6 @ Columbus High North Bend Central, Aquinas Catholic, Columbus Lakeview, Scotus, David City Subdistrict C2-2 @ Pender BRLD, Oakland-Craig, Homer,[...]