Listen live to 107.9 the Bull Girls State Basketball Central Catholic vs. North Central 9:00am & Howells/Dodge vs. Ponca 3:45pm

Listen live to 107.9 the Bull Girls State Basketball Central Catholic vs. North Central 9:00am & Howells/Dodge vs. Ponca 3:45pm

BY Tammie Harrington | March 3, 2017
