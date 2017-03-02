class="post-template-default single single-post postid-219379 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Listen live to 107.9 the Bull Girls State Basketball Central Catholic vs. Meridian 9:00am, Pender vs. Dundy County-Stratton 2:00pm & Howells/Dodge vs. Cambridge 7:00pm | KTIC Radio

BY Tammie Harrington | March 2, 2017
