Oct
20
Fri
Norfolk Catholic @ West Point-Beemer 7:00pm 107.9 the Bull Cedar Bluffs @ Scribner-Snyder Central Catholic @ Pender North Bend Central @ David City Wisner-Pilger @ Tekamah-Herman Oakland-Craig @ Archbishop Bergan BRLD @ Logan View Howells/Dodge[...]
Oct
23
Mon
Mid-State Conference Tournament TBA 107.9 the Bull
Oct
24
Tue
BRLD @ Tekamah-Herman 7:30pm 107.9 the Bull Oakland-Craig @ Wisner-Pilger Pender Triangular (H/D & WP-B) Scribner-Snyder Triangular (OCA & Weeping Water) Stanton Triangular (LV & NBC) Mid-State Conference Tournament
Oct
26
Thu
Madison Triangular (NBC & Shelby/Rising City) Mid-State Conference Tournament
Listen live to 107.9 the Bull Football Norfolk Catholic @ West Point-Beemer 7:00pm
BY Tammie Harrington | October 20, 2017
