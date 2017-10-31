- KTIC-AM
- KTIC-FM 107.9 The Bull
- Rural Radio Network
- KTIC Channel
Bull Sports
Oct
31
Tue
all-day High School Volleyball Subdistricts
High School Volleyball Subdistricts
Oct 31 all-day
Subdistrict C1-4 @ Fremont High Logan View, Tekamah-Herman, West Point-Beemer, Arlington, Fort Calhoun Subdistrict C1-6 @ Columbus High North Bend Central, Aquinas Catholic, Columbus Lakeview, Scotus, David City Subdistrict C2-2 @ Pender BRLD, Oakland-Craig, Homer,[...]
Nov
3
Fri
Nov
4
Sat
all-day Nebraska Football
Nebraska Football
Nov 4 all-day
Northwestern @ Nebraska TBA
Listen live to 107.9 the Bull Class D1 Football Playoffs Pender @ Johnson-Brock 4:00pm
BY Tammie Harrington | October 31, 2017
Home › News › All Alerts
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information