Station Events
Feb
22
Wed
5:30 pm Boys Little League Baseball Sign-up
Boys Little League Baseball Sign-up
Feb 22 @ 5:30 pm – Feb 22 @ 7:30 pm
West Point Boys Little League Baseball Sign-up will be held Wednesday, February 22nd, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the foyer area at the Nielsen Community Center in West Point. All boys age 9 –[...]
Feb
23
Thu
all-day Boys Subdistrict Basketball Finals
Boys Subdistrict Basketball Finals
Feb 23 all-day
C1-5 @ Columbus High School Columbus Scotus vs. North Bend Central 6:00pm C1-6 @ Oakland-Craig Winnebago vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7:00pm C1-7 @ Norfolk Wayne vs. West Point-Beemer 6:30pm C2-3 @ Fort Calhoun Oakland-Craig vs. Yutan[...]
Feb
24
Fri
all-day Girls District Finals
Girls District Finals
Feb 24 all-day
C2-2 District Final:@ Wisner Oakland-Craig vs. Ponca 7:00pm 107.9 the Bull C2-4 District Final:@ CCC Howells-Dodge vs. Twin River 7:00pm D1-2 District Final @ Elkhorn South Weeping Water vs. Central Catholic 7:00pm
Listen live to 107.9 the Bull Boys Subdistrict Basketball Finals Walthill vs. Central Catholic 7:00pm
BY Tammie Harrington | February 22, 2017
