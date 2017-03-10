Listen live to 107.9 the Bull Boys State Basketball Winnebago vs. Wahoo 9:00am & Central Catholic vs. Randolph 10:45am

The National Weather Service now says parts of northeast Nebraska, including the West Point area could see 1 to 2 inches of snow overnight Friday with an additional couple of...
(NEW YORK) -- The American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday filed an ethics complaint with the Alabama State Bar against U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions for testim...
(NEW YORK) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents are used to finding drugs stuffed into tight spaces inside vehicles, but a bust on Wednesday was far beyond the normal.Federal prosecut...
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released the following statement after convening a meeting with Robert Lighthizer, nominee to lead the U.S. Trade Representative office. Sasse and Light...
Morningside posted an opening round victory in the first round of the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship for the 14th year in a row when the 11th-rank...
(WASHINGTON) -- The Washington Redskins fired general manager Scot McCloughan after just two years with the team.The Redskins released a statement from team president Bruce Al...
(WASHINGTON) -- Just as House Speaker Paul Ryan was rolling up his sleeves to give a presentation on the House Republican Obamacare replacement plan, on the other side o...
(LOS ANGELES) -- Jade Roper and husband Tanner Tolbert are expecting a baby. The couple, who met on season two of Bachelor in Paradise and became enga...
(NEW YORK) -- U.S. employers added 235,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, the Labor Department reported Friday morning. It’s the first employment report released fro...
(NEW YORK) -- Orthodontists are warning parents and patients of the dangers in the recent trend of at-home teeth straightening techniques, saying that in some cases thes...
INTERLEAGUE=
Thursday's Scores
Final N-Y Yankees 8 Atlanta 7
Final Toronto 6 Philadelphia 4
Final Houston 3 St. Louis 0
Final Pittsburgh 10 Tampa Bay 8
Final Detroit 5 N...
