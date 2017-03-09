Listen live to 107.9 the Bull Boys State Basketball Winnebago vs. Kearney Catholic 9:00am, Central Catholic vs. Dundy County-Stratton 2:00pm & Oakland-Craig vs. Elmwood-Murdock 7:00pm

A kickoff dinner to unveil plans for an American Veterans Park in West Point will be held March 26th at the Nielsen Center.
The committee behind the park has come...
(DELPHI, Ind.) -- More than three weeks after the murder of two Indiana teens, the grandfather of one of the girls pleaded for the public's help to find his granddaughter's ki...
(LONDON) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange defended on Thursday his organization's decision to publish what he alleges are more than 8,000 documents detailing the CIA's hack...
The biofuels battle continues as Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, is filing a complaint to Congress that billionaire Carl Icahn is violating lobbying rules by pushin...
HESSTON, KS - The Northeast Community College softball team split a doubleheader with Hesston College here yesterday, winning the first game 9-0 and dropping the nightcap, 13-...
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the latest scores and winners:INTERLEAGUEArizona 10, Mexico 4Colombia 9, Tampa Bay 7Minnesota 3, U.S. 2N.-Y. Yankees 10, Canada 4Houston 12, N.-Y. Mets ...
(WASHINGTON) -- Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland) said Wednesday that he used his meeting at the White House with President Trump on prescription drug prices to also address t...
(LOS ANGELES) -- The ABC drama The Catch returns for its second season on Thursday, along with some new faces which will spell new headaches for series stars Mi...
(FORT WORTH, Texas) -- RadioShack has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in just over 2 years.The Texas based electronics retailer filed the petition in bankruptcy in De...
(ORANGE, Calif.) -- Numerous health risks, poor conditions and safety violations were found at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), detention facility in Orange, Cali...
INTERLEAGUE=
Final Houston 12 N-Y Mets 2
Final N-Y Mets 8 Boston 7
Final L.A. Angels 9 Cincinnati 0
Final Milwaukee 5 Chi White Sox 4
AMERICAN LEAGUE=
Final Balt...
BREAKING NEWS
PROGRAM ALERT
View Calendar
Blogs
WeatherThreat.com Closings
Quick Links
Stations
All information Copyright © Nebraska Rural Radio Association | All Rights Reserved
Developed by Hollman Media, LLC