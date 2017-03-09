class="post-template-default single single-post postid-220908 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Listen live to 107.9 the Bull Boys State Basketball Winnebago vs. Kearney Catholic 9:00am, Central Catholic vs. Dundy County-Stratton 2:00pm & Oakland-Craig vs. Elmwood-Murdock 7:00pm | KTIC Radio

Listen live to 107.9 the Bull Boys State Basketball Winnebago vs. Kearney Catholic 9:00am, Central Catholic vs. Dundy County-Stratton 2:00pm & Oakland-Craig vs. Elmwood-Murdock 7:00pm

BY Tammie Harrington | March 9, 2017
Home News All Alerts
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: