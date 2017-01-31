- KTIC-AM
Jan
31
Tue
all-day High School Basketball
Jan 31 all-day
East Husker Conference Tournament Boys @ NBC North Bend Central vs. West Point-Beemer 6pm 107.9 the Bull Twin River vs. BRLD 107.9 the Bull Boys @ Logan View Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. Madison Humphrey/LHF vs. Oakland-Craig[...]
Feb
2
Thu
all-day High School Basketball
Feb 2 all-day
East Husker Conference Tournament Girls Game 11 Howells/Dodge vs. Pender 6pm Game 12 Stanton vs. North Bend Central Game 13 Tekamah-Herman vs. Humphrey/LHF 6pm Game 14 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. West Point-Beemer Game 15 Clarkson/Leigh vs. Oakland-Craig[...]
Feb
3
Fri
all-day High School Basketball
Feb 3 all-day
East Husker Conference Tournament Boys Game 11 Winner Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 6pm Game 12 Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 Game 13 Loser Game 8 vs. Loser Game 10 6pm[...]
all-day High School Wrestling
Feb 3 all-day
Pender Dual Tournament (O-C) Arcadia-Loup City Rebel Duals (S-S, W-P) Clearwater-Orchard Invite (H/D)
Feb
4
Sat
all-day High School Basketball
Feb 4 all-day
East Husker Conference Tournament @ CCC B – 3rd Place Game 2:30pm G – 3rd Place Game 4:15pm G – 1st Place Game 6pm B – 1st Place Game 7:45pm Mid-State Conference Tournament
Listen live to 107.9 the Bull Basketball North Bend Central vs. West Point-Beemer 6pm & Twin River vs. BRLD
BY Tammie Harrington | January 31, 2017
