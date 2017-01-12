- KTIC-AM
- KTIC-FM 107.9 The Bull
- Rural Radio Network
- KTIC Channel
Station Events
Jan
12
Thu
all-day High School Basketball
High School Basketball
Jan 12 all-day
Girls Central Catholic @ Winnebago Boys Howells/Dodge @ Clarkson/Leigh G & B Schuyler @ West Point-Beemer 6:00pm 107.9 the Bull Logan View/Scribner-Snyder @ Weeping Water
all-day High School Wrestling
High School Wrestling
Jan 12 all-day
Central Catholic @ Winnebago Logan View @ Schuyler North Bend Central @ Oakland-Craig Logan, IA Triangular (T-H & Bennington)
Jan
13
Fri
all-day High School Basketball
High School Basketball
Jan 13 all-day
Boys Central Catholic @ Wayne G & B Humphrey St. Francis @ Clarkson/Leigh Wisner-Pilger @ Howells/Dodge 6:00pm 107.9 the Bull Tekamah-Herman @ Madison BRLD @ Oakland-Craig
all-day High School Wrestling
High School Wrestling
Jan 13 all-day
Lutheran High NE Tournament (NBC) Syracuse Invite (O-C) Weeping Water Invite (Pender)
Jan
14
Sat
all-day High School Basketball
High School Basketball
Jan 14 all-day
Girls Howells/Dodge @ Columbus Scotus G & B Central Catholic @ Boone Central/NG 4:45pm 107.9 the Bull West Point-Beemer @ Tekamah-Herman North Bend Central @ Archbishop Bergan Mead @ BRLD Logan View/Scribner-Snyder @ Wisner-Pilger
Listen live to 107.9 the Bull Basketball G & B Schuyler @ West Point-Beemer 6:00pm
BY Tammie Harrington | January 12, 2017
Home › News › All Alerts
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information