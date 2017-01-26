- KTIC-AM
- KTIC-FM 107.9 The Bull
- Rural Radio Network
- KTIC Channel
Station Events
Jan
26
Thu
all-day High School Basketball
High School Basketball
Jan 26 all-day
G & B Clarkson-Leigh and Tekamah-Herman 6:00pm 107.9 the Bull West Point-Beemer @ Wayne Wisner-Pilger @ North Bend Central
all-day High School Wrestling
High School Wrestling
Jan 26 all-day
Ashland-Greenwood @ West Point-Beemer – cancelled
Jan
27
Fri
all-day High School Basketball
High School Basketball
Jan 27 all-day
East Husker Conference Tournament Girls @ Oakland-Craig Game 1 Oakland-Craig vs. West Point-Beemer 6pm 107.9 the Bull Game 2 BRLD vs. Clarkson/Leigh 107.9 the Bull Girls @ Pender Game 3 Pender vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 6pm[...]
all-day High School Wrestling
High School Wrestling
Jan 27 all-day
Scribner-Snyder @ Archbishop Bergan
Jan
28
Sat
all-day High School Basketball
High School Basketball
Jan 28 all-day
East Husker Conference Tournament Boys @ Howells/Dodge Game 1 Howells/Dodge vs. Madison 6pm 107.9 the Bull Game 2 West Point-Beemer vs. Wisner-Pilger 107.9 the Bull Boys @ Twin River Game 3 Twin River vs. Clarkson/Leigh[...]
Listen live to 107.9 the Bull Basketball Clarkson-Leigh and Tekamah-Herman 6:00pm
BY Tammie Harrington | January 26, 2017
Home › News › All Alerts
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information