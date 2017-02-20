- KTIC-AM
Station Events
Feb
20
Mon
all-day Boys Subdistrict Basketball
Feb 20 all-day
C1-5 @ Columbus High School David City vs. Columbus Lakeview 6:00pm C1-6 @ Oakland-Craig Fort Calhoun vs. Tekamah-Herman 7:00pm C1-7 @ Norfolk Madison vs. Norfolk Catholic 6:30pm C2-4 @ West Point-Beemer Wakefield vs. Homer 6:00pm[...]
Feb
21
Tue
all-day Boys Subdistrict Basketball
Feb 21 all-day
C1-5 @ Columbus High School Columbus Scotus vs. David City/Columbus Lakeview Winner 6:00pm North Bend Central vs. Aquinas Catholic 7:30pm C1-6 @ Oakland-Craig Winnebago vs. Fort Calhoun/Tekamah-Herman Winner 6:00pm Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. Arlington 7:45pm C1-7[...]
Feb
22
Wed
5:30 pm Boys Little League Baseball Sign-up
Feb 22 @ 5:30 pm – Feb 22 @ 7:30 pm
West Point Boys Little League Baseball Sign-up will be held Wednesday, February 22nd, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the foyer area at the Nielsen Community Center in West Point. All boys age 9 –[...]
Feb
23
Thu
all-day Boys Subdistrict Basketball Finals
Feb 23 all-day
C1-5 @ Columbus High School 6:00pm C1-6 @ Oakland-Craig 7:00pm C1-7 @ Norfolk 6:30pm C2-3 @ Fort Calhoun 7:00pm C2-4 @ West Point-Beemer 7:00pm C2-7 @ Norfolk Catholic 7:00pm D1-4 @ Wisner 7:00pm
Feb
24
Fri
all-day Girls District Finals
Feb 24 all-day
C2-2 District Final:@ Wisner Oakland-Craig vs. Ponca 7:00pm 107.9 the Bull C2-4 District Final:@ CCC Howells-Dodge vs. Twin River 7:00pm D1-2 District Final @ Elkhorn South Weeping Water vs. Central Catholic 7:00pm
Listen live to 107.9 the Bull Basketball Boys Subdistrict Wisner-Pilger vs. Stanton 7:00pm
BY Tammie Harrington | February 20, 2017
