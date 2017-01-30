Listen live to 107.9 the Bull Basketball Basketball Howells/Dodge vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 6pm & Pender vs. Tekamah-Herman

- KTIC-AM
Station Events
Jan
30
Mon
all-day High School Basketball
High School Basketball
Jan 30 all-day
East Husker Conference Tournament Girls @ Howells/Dodge Game 7 Howells/Dodge vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 6pm 107.9 the Bull Game 8 Pender vs. Tekamah-Herman 107.9 the Bull Girls @ Stanton Game 9 Stanton vs. West Point-Beemer 6pm Game[...]
Jan
31
Tue
all-day High School Basketball
High School Basketball
Jan 31 all-day
East Husker Conference Tournament Boys @ NBC North Bend Central vs. West Point-Beemer 6pm Twin River vs. BRLD Boys @ Logan View Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. Madison Humphrey/LHF vs. Oakland-Craig Mid-State Conference Tournament Boys @ NECC[...]
Feb
2
Thu
all-day High School Basketball
High School Basketball
Feb 2 all-day
East Husker Conference Tournament Girls Game 11 Winner Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 6pm Game 12 Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 Game 13 Loser Game 8 vs. Loser Game 10 6pm[...]
Feb
3
Fri
all-day High School Basketball
High School Basketball
Feb 3 all-day
East Husker Conference Tournament Boys Game 11 Winner Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 6pm Game 12 Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 Game 13 Loser Game 8 vs. Loser Game 10 6pm[...]
all-day High School Wrestling
High School Wrestling
Feb 3 all-day
Pender Dual Tournament (O-C) Arcadia-Loup City Rebel Duals (S-S, W-P) Clearwater-Orchard Invite (H/D)
BY Tammie Harrington | January 30, 2017
