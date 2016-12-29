class="single single-post postid-205136 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Listen live to 107.9 the Basketball Central Catholic Holiday Tournament Girls 1st Place Game 5:30pm & Boys 1st Place Game 7:15pm | KTIC Radio

Listen live to 107.9 the Basketball Central Catholic Holiday Tournament Girls 1st Place Game 5:30pm & Boys 1st Place Game 7:15pm

BY Tammie Harrington | December 29, 2016
Home News
© 2016 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: