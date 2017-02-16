- KTIC-AM
- KTIC-FM 107.9 The Bull
- Rural Radio Network
- KTIC Channel
Station Events
Feb
16
Thu
all-day Girls Basketball Subdistrict Finals
Girls Basketball Subdistrict Finals
Feb 16 all-day
Girls Subdistrict C1-5 North Bend Central vs. Columbus Scotus 6pm Girls Subdistrict C2-3 Oakland-Craig vs. Archbishop Bergan 7pm Girls Subdistrict C2-4 BRLD vs. Ponca 7pm Girls Subdistrict C2-7 Howells/Dodge vs. Battle Creek 7pm Girls Subdistrict[...]
all-day State Wrestling Championships
State Wrestling Championships
Feb 16 all-day
Class D 1st Round & Quarterfinals 126 – Dylan Swenson, O-C (37-7) 11 vs. Kaden Guerrero, Southern, 37-6,10 W Pin 5:08 Won Dec. 13-6 over Keegan Casey, Thayer Central, 38-6 132 – Jefferson McNeill, O-C[...]
Feb
17
Fri
all-day High School Basketball
High School Basketball
Feb 17 all-day
Boys Central Catholic @ Winnebago West Point-Beemer @ Archbishop Bergan Pender @ BRLD Yutan @ Logan View/Scribner-Snyder North Bend Central @ Fort Calhoun DC West @ Tekamah-Herman Lutheran High NE @ Howells/Dodge Madison @ Wisner-Pilger
all-day State Wrestling Championships
State Wrestling Championships
Feb 17 all-day
Class D 1st/2nd Round Consolations 9:30am 106 – Alexander Smith, O-C (28-12) 10 vs. Isaiah Shields, Amherst, 32-4,9 Lost Pin 1:12 106 – Kaiden Mrsny, Pender 41-10,10 vs. Koby Ellis, Winside, 32-5,10 Lost Dec 4-1[...]
Feb
18
Sat
all-day State Wrestling Championships
State Wrestling Championships
Feb 18 all-day
All Classes Consolation Semifinals & 3rd/5th Place Matches 9:30pm All Classes Championship Final Matches 3:00pm
Listen live 107.9 the Bull Basketball Girls Subdistrict D1-4 Central Catholic vs. Pender 7pm
BY Tammie Harrington | February 16, 2017
Home › News › All Alerts
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information