class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253211 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
July Sales of Farm Tractors Plunge | KTIC Radio

July Sales of Farm Tractors Plunge

BY DTN/Dow Jones | August 11, 2017
Home News Agricultural News
July Sales of Farm Tractors Plunge
RRN Image/Joe Gangwish

Retail sales of high-horsepower, two-wheel-drive farm tractors in the US and Canada fell 23% in July from a year earlier, reports the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Sales of 4WD tractors were flat in low-volume sales, while harvesting combines were up 6%. The lackluster sales report did little to contradict the negative sales outlooks for North America offered by the equipment manufacturers. USDA today forecast better-than-expected crop yields this year. That’s likely to keep commodity prices under pressure and discourage farmers from buying equipment.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: