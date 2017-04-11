Huskers Ready For National Tournament

The top-seeded Nebraska bowling team has its sights set on a sixth NCAA title as it heads to Baton Rouge, La., for the 2017 National Collegiate Bowling Championship, this Thursday through Saturday at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The Cornhuskers have made the championship match in each of the last four seasons, winning the title in 2013 and 2015, in addition to championships in 2004, 2005 and 2009. The tournament will feature the nation’s top eight teams, including McKendree, Arkansas State, Sam Houston State, Vanderbilt, Fairleigh Dickinson, Stephen F. Austin and Maryland Eastern Shore.

NU last competed over a month ago, finishing second at the Big Red Invitational at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. Thursday’s action starts at 12:50 p.m. (CT), with Qualifying Round 1 where teams will play five traditional matches. Qualifying Round 2 will take place at 10:50 a.m. Friday as teams will finish up the round-robin session with two traditional matches. The bracket rounds will consist of best-of-seven Baker matches, with Bracket Round 1 set for 3:30 p.m. on Friday, and the second round to follow at 5:10 p.m. Rounds 3-5 will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, with the championship match at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday evening. The final will air live on ESPNU and Watch ESPN,