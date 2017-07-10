Grocery Store Destroyed In Osmond

Authorities say a smoky fire has destroyed a northeast Nebraska business.

Firefighters were dispatched a little after 3:10 p.m. Sunday to the Tiger Town Food & Floral Center in downtown Osmond. The three-story brick building wasn’t open at the time, and no injuries have been reported.

The blaze left the Pierce County community without a grocery store for its 770 or so residents.

Firefighters from Pierce, Plainview, Randolph and Wausa were sent to help the Osmond department, and an aerial truck from Norfolk also joined the fight. Osmond residents supplied the firefighters with bottled water as the temperature soared into the low 90s.

The fire cause is being investigated.