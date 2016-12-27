Fremont City Council To Vote on Costco’s Amended Plan For Chicken Processing Plant

The Fremont City Council tonight will vote on an amended plan by Costco for its planned chicken processing plant in Fremont.

The change represents about a 50 percent increase in the cost of the plant – to about $275-million – and also about a third of an increase in the tax-increment financing.

Nebraska Ag Director Greg Ibach says the project is good for Nebraska.

“They’re working to put together their grower network and we’re really excited about being able to see that coming to fruition. You know that’s about a $1.3-billon-ish impact on the state of Nebraska. That’s nearly one percent of our states’d G-D-P. And you just don’t get many opportunities to bring projects like that to your state very often, whether they be agriculture projects or other types of projects,” Ibach told the Nebraska Radio News Network.