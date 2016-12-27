class="single single-post postid-204449 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Fremont City Council To Vote on Costco’s Amended Plan For Chicken Processing Plant | KTIC Radio

Fremont City Council To Vote on Costco’s Amended Plan For Chicken Processing Plant

BY staff | December 27, 2016
The Fremont City Council tonight will vote on an amended plan by Costco for its planned chicken processing plant in Fremont.

The change represents about a 50 percent increase in the cost of the plant – to about $275-million – and also about a third of an increase in the tax-increment financing.

Nebraska Ag Director Greg Ibach says the project is good for Nebraska.

“They’re working to put together their grower network and we’re really excited about being able to see that coming  to fruition. You know that’s about a $1.3-billon-ish impact on the state of Nebraska. That’s nearly one percent of our states’d G-D-P. And you just don’t get many opportunities to bring projects like that to your state very often, whether they be agriculture projects or other types of projects,” Ibach told the Nebraska Radio News Network.

 

© 2016 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
