Field Day Gets Assist From Mother Nature

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts vetoed $11 million in spending out of the state budget citing the state’s continued decline in revenues in recent months. The Governor return...
(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has sent a memo to all federal prosecutors instructing them to pursue the “most serious, readily provable offense" fo...
(LONDON) -- Companies around the world, including at least one major U.S. company, were hit by a sophisticated cyberattack on Friday that continues to sweep across the globe.C...
Ames, Iowa -- In preliminary findings, a study conducted by Pipestone Applied Research and South Dakota State University shows the potential for porcine reproductive and respi...
The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated Las Vegas 8-3 on the road Friday night. Omaha, who had 10 hits in the game, scored 4 runs in the 5th and 3 in the 8th. The Storm Chasers...
(NEW YORK) -- Jim Kelly did not expect what life would have in store for him after football. The longtime Buffalo Bills quarterback has spent much of his post-playing career p...
(WASHINGTON) -- President Trump took to Twitter Friday to warn former FBI Director James Comey that he "better hope" there are no "tapes" of their conversations "before he sta...
(LOS ANGELES) -- If you're wondering if Simon Cowell might return to the American Idol fold for ABC's reboot of the show, sorry -- you won't be going to Ho...
(NEW YORK) -- U.S. stocks closed mixed Friday as retail stocks dragged.The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 22.81 (-0.11 percent) to finish at 20,896.61.The Nasdaq gained ...
(NEW YORK) -- Nearly 1,000 students, teachers and staff in 32 schools in northern California's Yolo County have contracted the gastrointestinal illness norovirus, the county a...
Friday's scores INTERLEAGUE= Final San Diego 6 Chi White Sox 3 AMERICAN LEAGUE= Final Houston 5 N-Y Yankees 1 Final Toronto 4 Seattle 0 Final Minnesota 1 Cleve...
