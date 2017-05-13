class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235686 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Field Day Gets Assist From Mother Nature | KTIC Radio

Field Day Gets Assist From Mother Nature

BY staff | May 13, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Field Day Gets Assist From Mother Nature
Lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures for kids to enjoy Field Day Friday at West Point-Beemer.
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: