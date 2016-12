Firefighters from Clarkson, Dodge, Leigh, Schuyler and Snyder responded to a mutual aid call in Howells Sunday evening to help with a fire at the Fiala Chevrolet and Buick building.

It was reported by a local resident just after 9 p.m.

Strong winds made fighting the fire more difficult.

Several other neighboring buildings suffered smoke damage.

No damage estimate was available.

The Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.