(Audio) Winter Weather Advisory For Much Of Northeast Nebraska and Western Iowa

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the West Point area and much of northeast Nebraska and western Iowa until 1 p.m.

Cathy Zapotocny has more.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION... WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * TIMING...PRECIPITATION WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP OVER THE AREA THROUGH THE MORNING AND DECREASE BY EARLY TO MID AFTERNOON. * MAIN IMPACT...SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS ON ROADS, SIDEWALKS AND OTHER EXPOSED SURFACES. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS FROM 2 TO 5 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE ADVISORY AREA. ICE ACCUMULATIONS SHOULD BE LESS THAN A TENTH OF AN INCH.