(Audio) West Point City Council Drops Kaup Street Improvement Project

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Tom Goulette)

The West Point City Council decided at Tuesday night’s meeting to drop the Kaup Street improvement project after hearing opposition from some adjacent property owners and West Point Beemer Public School Superintendent Bill McAllister.

They would have been responsible for the assessment costs for extension of the street with curbs and gutters from Grove Street to the Kaup and Park Street intersection with the city picking up more than $25,000 in general obligation costs.

The council voted to approve the issuance of a tax increment revenue bond as part of a redevelopment contract with Grain States Soya Inc. It will include paving Mill Street from Johnson Road all the way down to 13th.