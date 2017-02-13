(Audio) Verdigre 8th Grader Advances to MathCounts State Competition In March

(click on news/podcast above to hear interview with Katie Hollmann)

Max Hollmann, an eighth grader at Verdigre and team captain advanced to the State MathCounts competition in March following competition at Central Community College in Columbus on February 4th.

Mathletes from Verdigre included Max, Brandon Nelson, Alex Kokenge and Coltin Vargas.

Max’s mom, Katie Hollmann talks about the program. She was at the Columbus competition.

(2017 Verdigre MathCounts Team--l to r, Coltin Vargas (7th gr.), Alex Kokenge (7th), Brandon Nelson (8th), Max Hollmann (8th) and tenth grader Bailey Frank--assistant coach)