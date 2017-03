(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Lisa Hunke)

Organizers say tickets are still available for Sunday evening’s kick-off dinner for the American Veterans Park.

They’re available at all Cuming County banks and the Veterans Services Office at the courthouse.

An American Veterans Park Committee will unveil plans for the park at Sunday’s dinner.

Tickets are $75 for one and $125 for two.

Happy Hour is at 5, dinner at 6 and the program at 7 p.m.