(Audio) Platte Institute Guide Offers Blueprint For Legislative Session

The Platte Institute has released its 2017 Legislative Issue Guide, which is now available at PlatteInstitute.org/2017 . The guide reviews four key issues impacting economic opportunity in Nebraska that lawmakers will discuss in the 2017 legislative session. The guide also includes links to research and articles on each subject:

Tax Reform

Occupational Licensing Reform

Municipal Pension Debt

Opportunity Scholarships

“The old expression goes that nobody’s life, liberty, or property is safe while the legislature is in session, but there’s good reason to be optimistic about the Unicameral this year,” said Vokal.

“Because of the election and term limits, the makeup of major committees is going to change substantially when the Legislature enters session on Wednesday. That includes the Revenue Committee, which decides the tax policies the Legislature will debate. That provides a new opportunity for Nebraskans to be heard about government barriers they face in providing for their families,” said Vokal.