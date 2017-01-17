(Audio) Northeast Could Have Career Academy Concept Up And Running In West Point By Spring Of 2018

(click on news/podcasts tab above to hear interview with Dr. Chipps)

Dr. Michael Chipps, President of Northeast Community College tells the KTIC newsroom that depending on fund-raising efforts, the full-fledged career academy concept could be going in a West Point facility by Spring of 2018.

“We’ve got a rapid response team that’s working with it out of our college and with the schools, with what they’re calling the P2T, which is the consortium the schools have assembled. And of course Northeast will be working directly with them on programming of the spaces of the new facility,” said Dr. Chipps.

“Northeast is doing some wonderful things and we’re just so pleased to see the schools come together with the college to be able to do something to benefit the whole area. What we really hope to do is to continue to educate these students so that not only do they work in skilled profession, but they’re able to stay there and pay taxes and be able to lead their communities. All the wonderful things that make for small rural communities.”

Dr. Chipps says it’s up to the Nielsen Foundation to decide where to locate the training facility, whether it be added to the Nielsen Center or nearby.