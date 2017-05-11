45 Outstanding Students Awarded 2017 AKSARBEN AG Leaders Scholarship

The AKSARBEN Foundation today announced 45 students from a six-state region as the 2017 recipients of an AKSARBEN AG Leaders Scholarship. Together, the students will receive $90,000 in recognition of their contributions to the agricultural tradition of the Heartland.

“The AG Leaders Scholarship program is designed to provide scholarships annually to youth who have participated in the stock show but never had the opportunity to participate in the Purple Ribbon Auction,” said Kevin Kock, Executive Director of AKSARBEN Agriculture Initiatives. “These students are leaders and by supporting their passion we hope to keep as many of them as possible leading our rural communities.”

Nearly 1,200 4-H Exhibitors from a 10-state region take part in the AKSARBEN 4-H Stock Show each year. Each AG Leaders Scholarship winner is a high school senior and 4-H Exhibitor who has participated in the stock show for three or more years. The scholars plan to attend a two or four-year college or university and have expressed interest in pursuing a career related to agriculture or a non-agriculture career within a rural community.

Scholarships are the core of AKSARBEN Foundation’s mission. Founded in 1895, the non-profit organization, based in Omaha, NE, funds needs-based scholarship programs for Heartland youth, awarding over $1 million annually.

AKSARBEN Foundation President Sandra Reding said we are proud of these young people and very grateful to the donors who make this scholarship program possible.

“AG Leaders not only exemplifies the Foundation’s commitment to scholarships and agriculture,” Reding said. “It further demonstrates our mission of giving back to the community.”

The 2017 AKSARBEN AG Leaders Scholarship recipients from Nebraska are Blake Bauer from Fairbury, NE; Jessica Blaser from Columbus, NE; Jenna Bromm from Oakland, NE; Hannah Brudigam from Oakland, NE; Katie Entz from Mason City, NE; Jessica Fleischman from Herman, NE; Hannah Groth from Monroe, NE; Ty Groth from Monroe, NE; Blake Guenther from West Point, NE; Kiley Guenther from West Point, NE; Karleigh Kleinknecht from Cozad, NE; Connor Klitz from West Point, NE; Cody Lambrecht from Kennard, NE; Adam Oldemeyer from Firth, NE; Kelsey Padgett from Shelton, NE; Lindsey Padgett from Shelton, NE; Jamie Plagge from West Point, NE; Evan Pohl from Benedict, NE; Grant Romshek from Shelby, NE; Jessica Rudolph from Gothenburg, NE; Laura Scamehorn from Kearney, NE; Payton Schaneman from Denton, NE; Tejlor Strope from O’Neill, NE; Cora Svoboda from Ord, NE; Leah Treffer from Cozad, NE; and Louise Wiseman from Hershey, NE.