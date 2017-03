(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview)

The area Men In Mission organization sponsored an informational meeting at the Scribner-Snyder gym on Monday with Dodge County Sheriff’s Detective Craig Harbaugh as the speaker.

Around 135 students and 50 adults were in attendance.

Jim Ebel, Ben Schole and Charles Egbers, members of Men In Mission talk to Jeff Axtell about the program.