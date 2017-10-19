NFL Scores

Thursday Night
Kansas City at Oakland 8:25 p.m.
It's the annual Pink Night Out for tonight's Scribner-Snyder volleyball triangular with Wisner-Pilger and Loganview. Everyone is encouraged to wear pink and a bak...
(SEATTLE) -- A strong storm system wreaked havoc on the western Washington area on Wednesday, toppling trees and knocking out power for thousands as the autumn storm season wh...
(ST. PETERSBURG, Russia) -- From their desks in St. Petersburg, Russian Internet trolls at a company with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to co-opt American ci...
A U.S. District Court in Kentucky ruled in favor of Deere and Company in a trademark lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed by Deere to protect the use of the trademark green and yell...
NEW YORK (AP) _ The Big Ten is increasing its conference schedule to 20 games in men's basketball and 18 in women's basketball, starting in the 2018-19 season. The conference ...
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the latest scores and winners:AMERICAN LEAGUEN.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 0NATIONAL LEAGUEChicago Cubs 3, L.A. Dodgers 2NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATIONIndian...
(WASHINGTON) -- Since his first week in office, President Donald Trump has tried to put in place extensive restrictions on who can come into the country, fulfilling a campaign...
(NEW YORK) -- Sasha Pieterse may have been booted from Dancing with the Stars this week, but she won’t be off our TV screens for long. The actress is set to re...
(NEW YORK) -- While many deal with a breakup by eating large amounts of ice cream, those with some extra cash to spend may opt to visit a post-breakup retreat to find healing ...
(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) -- Dean Otto of Charlotte, North Carolina, was riding his bike one humid morning in September 2016 when the unimaginable occurred: The husband, father and ma...
Wednesday AMERICAN LEAGUE= Final N-Y Yankees 5 Houston 0 NATIONAL LEAGUE= Final Chi Cubs 3 L-A Dodgers 2 ...
BREAKING NEWS
PROGRAM ALERT
Thursday Night
Kansas City at Oakland 8:25 p.m.
Stations
All information Copyright © Nebraska Rural Radio Association | All Rights Reserved
Developed by Hollman Media, LLC