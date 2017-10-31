Živaljević To Transfer From Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – Sophomore guard Sofija Živaljevic’ is transferring from the Iowa State women’s basketball program, head coach Bill Fennelly announced Tuesday.

“Sofija informed us today that she wants to leave the team to look for a school where she will have a better chance to play,” Fennelly said. “She is a great person, and I respect and agree with her plans. We will do all we can to help her find the right fit moving forward.”

Živaljevic’, a 5-9 guard, from Podgorica, Montenegro, has appeared in eight games for the Cyclones. Upon arriving at Iowa State, she was rated a four-star prospect on Blue Star Europe and competed for Montenegro’s U20 national team.

“I want to thank everyone at Iowa State for everything they have done for me,” Živaljevic’ said. “I am just wanting to go somewhere where I can have the opportunity to play. I wish all of the Iowa State coaches and my teammates the best of luck this season.”