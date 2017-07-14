WSC women’s track adds Kimpson sisters from Millard West to 2018 recruiting class

Wayne State College head track and field coach Marlon Brink has announced that Allysa Kimpson and Allyson Kimpson from Millard West High School have signed national letters of intent to attend Wayne State College and compete for the Wildcats in 2017-18, bringing the total of the 2017-18 women’s track and field recruiting class to 12.

Alyssa Kimpson is a sprinter who is a three year Class A State qualifier and four year letter winner at Millard West. This season, she ran a leg on the third place 400-meter relay team and was an individual qualifier in the 100-meter dash placing 12th in 12.88 seconds. Last year as a junior, she ran the opening leg on the first place 400-meter relay team and was 14th in the 200-meter dash (26.55) and as a sophomore was a state qualifier in three events – fifth in the 400-meter relay, 10th in the 200-meter dash (26.39) and 11th in the 100-meter dash (12.92). Kimpson helped Millard West win the Class A State title in May and was a part of four district championship teams during her high school career.

“Allysa will be able to make an immediate impact on our sprint group,” said Coach Brink. “She has competed in a very good program at Millard West so I think that will help make a quick transition to college competition.”

Allyson Kimpson is a long and triple jumper who started and lettered all four years in high school. She was a Class A State qualifier in the long jump as a junior and senior and in the triple jump as a senior. During her senior season, Allyson was 11th at state in the triple jump (33’9″) and 13th in the long jump (15′ 8 ½”).

“Allyson will help give us a chance to pick up points in the long and triple jump events,” remarked Brink. “She has good speed on the runway and will benefit from a good strength training program to help her jumping ability.”

Wayne State College is an NCAA Division II school located in Wayne, Nebraska and competes in the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Wildcats finished 12th at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships last weekend in Florida with 21 points and placed eighth at the 2017 NSIC Outdoor Track and Field Championships with 37 points. WSC returns all 37 points scored to next year’s team.