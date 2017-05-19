WSC women’s basketball adds transfer to 2017 recruiting class

Wayne State College head women’s basketball coach Chris Kielsmeier announced Friday that Elizabeth Osbourn of Gridley, California has signed a tender and will transfer from Yuba College in California to play basketball for the Wildcats in the 2017-18 season. Osbourn joins five other high school standouts – Brittany Bongartz of Ramsey, Minnesota, Halley Busse (Hal-e/Bus-e) of Winthrop, Minnesota, Payton Draper of Waverly, Iowa, Erin Norling from Loretto, Minnesota and Haley Vesey (vees-e) of Indianola, Iowa as other members of the 2017 Wildcat recruiting class.

Osbourn (oz-born), a 6-0 forward, will have two seasons of eligibility with the Wildcats after playing this season at Yuba College in California. She earned All-Bay Valley Conference honors for the 49ers after averaging 13.9 points and 9.1 rebounds per game shooting 50 percent from the field and 69.6 percent from the free throw line in 29 games. Osbourn also earned Academic All-Conference honors while at Yuba College, helping the team to a 17-13 record. She spent her first year of college at NCAA Division II Holy Names University in California.

A graduate of Gridley High School in California, Osbourn was a two-time All-Butte View League selection in basketball after averaging 16.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game to earn league MVP honors. She was also a three-year starter in volleyball and two-year starter in track and field and was named Appeal Democrat Athlete of the Year as a senior in 2015.

“Elizabeth is a versatile player that can play multiple positions and gives our program more depth in the three and four positions,” remarked Wildcat head coach Chris Kielsmeier. “She has the quickness and athletic ability to rebound and guard on the bottom side of our zone. On the offensive end, she has a quick first step that will be able to break down defenders, but can also shoot the three. We really feel that she will be a great asset to our team with her enthusiasm, work ethic and abilities.”

The Wildcats finished the 2016-17 season with a record of 23-7 overall and placed second in the NSIC South with a 16-6 league mark. WSC graduated three seniors from this year’s team.