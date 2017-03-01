WSC women stay ninth in final DII Central Region Rankings

Wayne State College stayed ninth in the third and final NCAA Division II Central Region Women’s Basketball Rankings released Wednesday afternoon by the NCAA national committee in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Central Region is made up of teams from the Great American Conference, Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

The Wildcats are 23-6 overall and 21-6 against NCAA Division II teams overall and in-region in games played through Sunday, February 26.

There was no change among the top four teams in the region with Emporia State first followed by Harding (Ark.), Pittsburg State and MSU Moorhead. Central Oklahoma moved up one spot to fifth, Central Missouri earned a two spot promotion to sixth while Arkansas Tech slipped two spots to seventh. Augustana fell one spot to eighth, Wayne State stayed ninth and Sioux Falls replaced Northern State in the 10th spot.

The top eight teams from the region advance to the NCAA Central Region Tournament March 10, 11 and 13. Automatic bids are granted to the winners of the three conference tournaments with the remaining five spots awarded to teams on an at-large basis.

Wayne State ended their season Monday afternoon with a 58-49 loss to Sioux Falls in the NSIC Sanford Health Tournament semi-finals. The Wildcats finished the year with a record of 23-7.