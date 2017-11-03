WSC women roll in opener at Tip Off Classic with blowout win over Young Harris

Wayne State College raced out to a 17-0 first quarter lead and never looked back in rolling to a 77-49 victory over Young Harris College of Georgia Friday afternoon at the Division II Women’s Basketball Tip Off Classic played at Santiago Canyon College in Orange, California. It was the season opener for both teams as WSC improves to 1-0 while YHC drops to 0-1.

Junior point guard Maggie Lowe scored on a 3-point play followed by a pair of 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the game giving the Wildcats a 10-0 lead.

WSC pushed the advantage to 17-0 before Young Harris finally scored at the 2:10 mark of the first quarter as the Wildcats finished with an 18-8 first quarter lead.

The Mountain Lions held WSC without a basket for a stretch of 7:22 and got as close as five at 20-15 with 7:47 remaining in the first half. But the ‘Cats started scoring again and scored six straight to push the lead back to double digits at 26-15 and only let the lead fall into single digits one more time in the second quarter before finishing with a 38-25 halftime lead.

The Wildcats scored the first seven points of the third quarter to push the lead to 20 at 45-25 and never let Young Harris back into the game.

Despite making just 3 of 11 shots in the third quarter, the ‘Cats made 9 of 10 free throws and outscored the Mountain Lions 16-11 in the third to take a commanding 54-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

The final stanza was played primarily by Wildcat reserves as all 15 players saw action in the game with 12 of the 15 scoring as Wayne State outscored Young Harris 23-13 in the fourth quarter to end with a 77-49 win.

Junior guard Maggie Lowe was the lone Wildcat in double figures with 15 points, going 5 of 8 from the field including 4 for 6 behind the arc. Kacie O’Connor, Andrea Larson and Brittany Bongartz followed with nine points apiece.

Wayne State ended the game making 21 of 60 shots for 35 percent, going 8 of 22 (36.4%) from the 3-point line. The Wildcats connected on 27 of 32 free throws in the win for 84.4 percent.

Pamela Diokpara scored 10 points for Young Harris College followed by Briana Bell and Kaela Patrick with nine each.

Young Harris made 17 of 56 shots from the field for 30.4 percent including 4 of 10 behind the arc. The Mountain Lions were 11 for 21 at the free throw line.

Wayne State won the rebounding battle 49-35 thanks to 11 caroms from Bongartz. Larson and Paige Ballinger each finished with seven.

The Wildcats had 15 assists and just 14 turnovers in the game compared to 11 assists and 17 turnovers for Young Harris, leading to a 25-17 Wildcat advantage in points off turnovers. Erin Norling, Maggie Schulte and Kacie O’Connor each had three assists for the Wildcats. Ballinger had three of Wayne State’s four blocked shots.

Wayne State will be in action again Saturday night facing #16 Azusa Pacific (Calif.) in an 8:15 p.m. contest at the Division II Tip Off Classic.