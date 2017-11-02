WSC women open season this weekend at Tip Off Classic in California

Wayne State College opens the 2017-18 women’s basketball season this weekend at the Division II Tip Off Classic in Orange, California playing three games in three days.

The ‘Cats, 23-7 last season, return three starters from last season and was picked to finish fourth overall and second in the South Division in the Preseason NSIC WBB Coaches’ Poll released October 25th.

WSC opens against Young Harris College of Georgia (9-17 last year) on Friday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. Central Time followed by a Saturday night game vs. #16 Azusa Pacific (16-14 last year) at 8:15 p.m.

The Wildcats conclude play in California on Sunday afternoon battling Wisconsin-Parkside (10-17 last year) at 12:45 p.m.