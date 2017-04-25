WSC volleyball signs Zajicek

Wayne State College head volleyball coach Scott Kneifl announced Tuesday that Elsie Zajicek (zy-check) of Brandon, South Dakota has signed a national letter of intent to attend Wayne State College and play volleyball for the Wildcats in the 2017 season. Zajicek joins six other high school standouts – Alyssa Ballenger of Ankeny, Iowa, Hope Carter from Mililani, Hawaii, Madelyn Duffy of Fridley, Minnesota, Madeline Knobbe of West Point, Allison Timmermans from Orange City, Iowa and Jacee Weber of Dorchester – who signed with the Wildcats during the NCAA early signing period in November.

Zajicek (zy-check) is a 5-10 middle/outside hitter from Brandon Valley High School in South Dakota. During her senior season, Zajicek was Class AA All-State Second Team by the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association and First Team All-ESD and Metro Conference for the Lynx after recording 191 kills, 80 blocks and 17 service aces. As a junior, she helped Brandon Valley to a 20-5 record and a state runner-up finish in Class AA after posting 191 kills (2.4 kills per set) and 50 blocks.

A three-year starter, Zajicek also earned Academic All-Conference honors and was a starter in basketball averaging 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game as a senior, helping Brandon Valley to a 20-6 record and seventh place finish in the South Dakota Class AA State Tournament.

“Elsie is a very hard worker who will add athleticism and depth to our front row,” remarked Coach Kneifl. “We are very excited that she chose Wayne State College and look forward to her being an important part of our program over the course of the next four years.”

Wayne State College is an NCAA Division II school located in Wayne, Nebraska and competes in the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Wildcats finished the 2016 season with a record of 24-8 overall, ending the year ranked 12th in the final AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. WSC advanced to the NCAA Division II National Tournament for the 11th time in the last 12 years.