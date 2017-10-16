WSC Volleyball now ranked 20th

The Wayne State College volleyball team moved up one spot to 20th in this week’s AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll released Monday afternoon. The Wildcats collected 253 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches from across the country, marking the 110th consecutive national ranking for the WSC volleyball program dating back to September 28, 2009.

Wayne State split a pair of NSIC home matches over the weekend, falling 3-2 to then #9 Northern State while rebounding with a 3-0 sweep over MSU Moorhead. The Wildcats play three road matches this week, starting with a Tuesday night non-conference match at Chadron State starting at 7 p.m. WSC also visits #3 Concordia-St. Paul Friday at 6 p.m. and Minnesota State Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest.