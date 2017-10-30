WSC Volleyball falls in rankings

The Wayne State College volleyball team slipped two spots to 22nd in this week’s AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll released Monday afternoon. The Wildcats received 150 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches from across the country, marking the 112th consecutive national ranking for the WSC volleyball program dating back to September 28, 2009.

Wayne State dropped a pair of NSIC home games last weekend, falling to Upper Iowa 3-2 and then #17 Winona State 3-1. The Wildcats play three games on the road this week, starting with at Tuesday night 6 p.m. contest at #16 Augustana. WSC also visits Bemidji State Friday at 6 p.m. and Minnesota Crookston Saturday at 2 p.m.