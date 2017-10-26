WSC to play at Sanford Pentagon Men’s Basketball Showcase Thanksgiving Weekend

Wayne State College is one of four teams announced today by the Sanford Pentagon to be a part of the two-day NCAA Division II Sanford Pentagon Men’s Basketball Showcase over Thanksgiving weekend in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The event was created after Wayne State, Northern State, Missouri Southern and New York Institute of Technology were looking for games after the Puerto Rico Thanksgiving Classic was canceled due to damage by Hurricane Maria.

The Division II Showcase will also coincide with the Division I Sanford Pentagon Showcase that will be featuring South Dakota, Northern Colorado, Youngstown State and Southern Miss in a three-day tournament on Friday, Saturday and Sunday November 24-26.

Listed below is the NCAA Division II Sanford Pentagon Showcase schedule:

Saturday, November 25th

10:30 a.m. – New York Inst. of Technology vs. Wayne State

12:30 p.m. – Northern State vs. Missouri Southern

Sunday, November 26th

5:30 p.m. – Northern State vs. New York Inst. of Technology

7:30 p.m. – Wayne State vs. Missouri Southern