WSC stays 22nd in latest AVCA Coaches Poll

The Wayne State College volleyball team remained 22nd in the latest AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll released Monday afternoon. The Wildcats received 213 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches from across the country, marking the 113th consecutive national ranking for the WSC volleyball program dating back to September 28, 2009.

Wayne State went 3-0 in NSIC road matches last week, winning 3-1 at then #16 Augustana followed by 3-0 wins at Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston over the weekend. The Wildcats close out the regular season at home this weekend hosting St. Cloud State Friday night at 6 p.m. and #6 Minnesota Duluth Saturday in a 4 p.m. contest.