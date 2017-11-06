class="post-template-default single single-post postid-270427 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
WSC stays 22nd in latest AVCA Coaches Poll | KTIC Radio

WSC stays 22nd in latest AVCA Coaches Poll

BY wscwildcats.com | November 6, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
WSC stays 22nd in latest AVCA Coaches Poll

The Wayne State College volleyball team remained 22nd in the latest AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll released Monday afternoon. The Wildcats received 213 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches from across the country, marking the 113th consecutive national ranking for the WSC volleyball program dating back to September 28, 2009.

Wayne State went 3-0 in NSIC road matches last week, winning 3-1 at then #16 Augustana followed by 3-0 wins at Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston over the weekend. The Wildcats close out the regular season at home this weekend hosting St. Cloud State Friday night at 6 p.m. and #6 Minnesota Duluth Saturday in a 4 p.m. contest.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: