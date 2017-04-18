WSC splits with Upper Iowa

Senior Monique Alyea went 6 for 7 and sophomore Riley Vanderveen pitched five strong innings in the opener to lead Wayne State in a split of Northern Sun Conference softball against Upper Iowa Tuesday afternoon at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex in Wayne. WSC won the opener 8-5 but fell in the second game 3-0. The Wildcats are now 11-33 and 5-15 in the league while UIU is 16-26 and 8-12 in the NSIC.

The opener saw the Wildcats build an 8-0 lead after three innings, then hold off the Peacocks for an 8-5 win.

WSC scored four runs in the first innings on six hits, highlighted by run-scoring singles from Monique Alyea, Jordyn Breithbarth and Rachel Shumaker. The ‘Cats added another run in the second for a 5-0 lead.

Two more runs in the third gave WSC an 8-0 advantage. Monique and Melanie Alyea each had RBI singles in the inning.

Upper Iowa got on the board with two runs in the fourth and made things interesting in the top of the seventh with three runs and had the tying run at the plate before the Wildcats escaped with the 8-5 win.

WSC had 13 hits in the win. Monique Alyea was a perfect 4 for 4 with two RBI. Melanie Alyea finished 2 for 3 while Katelyn Wobken went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Designated player Abbie Hix added two singles in the win.

Sophomore Riley Vanderveen (2-11) earned the pitching win, allowing just two runs on nine hits in five innings of work. Junior Nataliah Hopkins pitched the final two innings and was charged with three runs on seven hits.

The second game saw WSC outhit UIU 7-6, but the Peacocks scored three runs to salvage a split with the Wildcats in a 3-0 shutout victory.

UIU scored single runs in the second, third and fifth innings.

Wayne State’s best chance to score came in the first when the “Cats had three hits, but could not score.

Monique Alyea and Rachel Shumaker each went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles. Katelyn Wobken, Abbie Hix and Jenna Stewart each added singles.

Nataliah Hopkins (9-18) suffered the pitching loss despite throwing a complete game. She gave up three runs on six hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Wayne State is on the road this weekend visiting Bemidji State Saturday and Minnesota Crookston Sunday.